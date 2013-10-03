(Adds dropped letter "a" to spelling of midazolam in paragraphs
four, 13 and 17)
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas Oct 2 Three Texas death row
inmates claim the state plans to execute them by experimenting
with new drugs, never used for such a purpose, that were
obtained under false pretenses, attorneys told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Texas is turning to the new execution drugs in a desperate
attempt to keep the United States' most active execution chamber
operating despite dwindling supplies of the drug traditionally
used for lethal injections, a lawsuit filed by the inmates says.
The inmates, one of whom is scheduled for execution on Oct.
9, allege the Texas Department of Criminal Justice used the
address of a hospital unit shuttered three decades ago in order
to obtain the three new drugs.
They say the drugs - propofol, midazolam and hydromorphone -
would likely not have been supplied if the manufacturers knew
the purpose they would be used for, according to a lawsuit filed
this Tuesday in federal court in Houston.
Texas prison officials declined to comment on the
allegations made in the lawsuit.
They said Wednesday that they have enough pentobarbital, the
barbiturate used in Texas executions since 2012, to last them
until at least next year. The state recently received a fresh
supply of the drug from a Texas compounding pharmacy, after
warning in August that their supplies were nearly exhausted.
"The purchase will allow the agency to carry out all
currently scheduled executions," state officials said in a
statement.
Texas has seven executions scheduled, including two in
October. The state has executed 13 inmates so far this year.
Among the inmates suing the state is Michael Yowell, set to
die Oct. 9 for killing his parents and blowing up their home in
Lubbock, Texas, in 1998.
The lawsuit alleges that because of a shortage of drugs
traditionally used in executions, Texas correction officials are
turning to "drugs and methods of execution that have never been
used before, by any state. Some are banned for use in animal
euthanasia," and run a "substantial risk of grave pain," the
suit claims.
"We are concerned that they are experimenting on people,"
Austin attorney Maurie Levin, one of the lawyers representing
the inmates, told Reuters on Wednesday.
The lawsuit says Texas is trying to hide from the public its
plans to use new drugs for executions. It asks the court to halt
executions in Texas until the state can review the drugs.
Propofol and midazolam are used as sedatives in medical
procedures. Hydromorphone is used to relieve pain.
Texas, which has carried out more executions than any other
state since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, switched
to administering a single, lethal dose of pentobarbital last
year when the state had to change drugs after the maker of
sodium thiopental, Hospira Inc, stopped manufacturing it.
Pentobarbital is used for physician-assisted suicide in
Europe. Denmark's Lundbeck LLC, which makes pentobarbital, has
objected to its use in executions, leaving it in short supply.
Several states have reported running low on pentobarbital
and have halted executions while they seek access or resolve
other lethal injection issues, said Richard Dieter, executive
director of the Death Penalty Information Center.
The Texas lawsuit claims the state used a subterfuge to
obtain propofol, midazolam and hydromorphone from manufacturers
unwilling to have their products used for execution.
The state purchased the drugs for delivery to the
"Huntsville Unit Hospital," a medical ward that has not existed
since 1983, to cover up the fact that the drugs may be used for
executions, the lawsuit alleges.
It also says the state attempted to purchase a pentobarbital
compound from New York-based Pharmacy Innovations delivered to
the same address with a prescription written in the name of the
prison warden. The suit says the company canceled the order when
it found out who was ordering it and what it was for.
The case is 4:13-cv-02901 in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of Texas Houston Division.
(Editing by Karen Brooks, Carey Gillam and Andrew Hay)