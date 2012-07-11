BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 10 Texas, which executes more people than any other U.S. state, said on Tuesday it will switch to using a single drug in carrying out the death penalty after it exhausted the usable supply of another drug.
Texas had been using a three-drug cocktail to carry out executions but will now switch to using only pentobarbital, a sedative sometimes also used to euthanize animals.
"We will be using a lethal dose of pentobarbital," Jason Clark, spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said in an email.
The state was forced to switch after its available supply of a second drug in the cocktail, pancuronium bromide, expired and was no longer usable. The next execution in Texas is scheduled for July 18. (Reporting and writing By Greg McCune; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
* Sprouts farmers market, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Harman International Industries Inc announced commercial implementation of Apple carplay integration through a wireless connection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rubicon project inc - Rubicon project names David Day chief financial officer