DUBAI, Sept 16 Warships from around the world
were assembling in the Gulf on Sunday for what the U.S. military
described as the most widely attended international naval
exercise ever held in the Middle East.
The exercise, which Washington says involves manoeuvres to
improve mine detection and clearance, comes at a time of rising
regional tensions over Iran's controversial nuclear programme.
Tehran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, through
which 40 percent of the world's sea-borne oil exports passes,
and target U.S. military bases in the region if it was attacked.
The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command said that the
International Mine Countermeasures Exercise 12 involved vessels
and officials from 30 countries in six continents. It did not
name the participating nations.
"This exercise is about mines and the international effort
to clear them," said Vice Admiral John W. Miller, Commander of
the Central Command, in a statement on its website.
"Represented here are the best of our individual countries'
efforts dedicated to securing the global maritime commons and I
look forward to seeing how this exceptional team of
professionals moves forward."
The West and Israel believe Iran is seeking an atomic
weapon, while Tehran says its work is for peaceful purposes.
Israel, concerned international sanctions have not stopped
Iran's programme, has been pushing Washington to spell out
limits Tehran must not cross if it is to avoid military action -
something U.S. President Barack Obama has refused to do.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday
that Iran was just six to seven months away from the brink of
being able to build a nuclear bomb, adding urgency to his demand
that Obama set a "red line" for Tehran.
Obama has asked Netanyahu to hold off on any Israeli strike
on Iran's nuclear sites to give sanctions and diplomacy time to
work.
The official U.S. Navy News Service said last month that
Washington was cutting short home leave for the crew of one of
its aircraft carriers and sending them back to the Middle East
to counter any threat from Iran.
The Central Command said the Gulf exercise was starting on
Sunday with a meeting for senior commanders when they would view
the latest mine hunting and disposal inventions. In the second
phase, sea manoeuvres would be held including mine detection and
clearance operations.
The Bahrain-based Central Command is responsible for an area
comprising some 2.5 million square miles stretching from the
Gulf to parts of the Indian Ocean.