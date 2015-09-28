WASHINGTON, Sept 28 General Electric Co
said on Monday it will move production of large, gas-powered
engines to Canada from Waukesha, Wisconsin, along with 350 jobs,
because the company cannot access financing from the U.S.
Export-Import bank.
In its latest salvo aimed at persuading Congress to renew
the trade bank's expired charter, GE said it will invest $265
million in a new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at a
Canadian location yet to be determined.
Export Development Canada will provide export financing
support for products made in the new plant, GE said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)