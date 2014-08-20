WASHINGTON Aug 20 Business backers of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank said on Wednesday they hope the institution's
charter will be extended temporarily while Congress hashes out a
longer-term reauthorization of the bank, which some lawmakers
are bent on closing.
Supporters said the bank's charter, which expires Sept. 30,
could receive a short-term extension as part of a stop-gap
government funding measure that lawmakers must pass before the
end of the fiscal year.
"We still have our fingers crossed that we might be able to
get votes in both the House and Senate, but... more likely it
will be a process that's going to extend," said John Hardy,
president of the Coalition for Employment through Exports, a
trade association that supports U.S. export agencies. "It's not
unusual, particularly these days, that a bill that has been as
contentious as this one has required these sorts of extensions."
Since Congress is in session for only part of September, a
short-term extension could give lawmakers more time - perhaps
two or three months - to negotiate a reauthorization bill that
could pass both houses of Congress and be signed into law by the
president, Hardy told reporters on a conference call.
One bill to reauthorize the Ex-Im Bank has been introduced
in the Democratic-controlled Senate while two other measures are
being developed in the Republican-run House of Representatives.
The bank, which provides loans to buyers of U.S. exports,
has become a political flashpoint as conservative Republicans
have singled it out as a government program that should not be
renewed. Big beneficiaries of the bank are household names such
as Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc and General
Electric Co. The institution's detractors say the bank
subsidizes big companies that don't need the help and puts
taxpayers at risk.
The Ex-Im Bank's charter renewal is in doubt despite backing
from major business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce. Influential lawmakers such as new House Majority
Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling - both Republicans - have said they
favor letting the bank's charter expire.
Representative Stephen Fincher, a Tennessee Republican, told
reporters in July that he was working on a bill to reform the
bank. A spokeswoman for Fincher said recently that he hoped to
introduce his legislation soon after Congress returns in
September, but she could not predict the exact timing.
The spokeswoman, Elizabeth Lauten, said Fincher had spent
much of August meeting other members of Congress, outside groups
and businesses to discuss what would be the best reforms to the
bank to make it "more transparent, more accountable, and help
create more jobs."
Jay Henderson, an official with the Coalition for Employment
through Exports, said the group is trying to draw attention to
businesses that benefit from the bank in regions of the country
where lawmakers oppose renewing the charter. Target regions have
included Indiana, North and South Carolina, and Pennsylvania,
New Jersey and Florida, he said.
