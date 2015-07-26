WASHINGTON, July 26 The U.S. Senate voted on
Sunday to advance legislation that would revive the federal
Export-Import Bank, whose charter expired on June 30 and was not
renewed by Congress, with conservative Republicans pushing to
shut down the bank for good.
By a vote of 67-26, the Senate, in a rare Sunday session,
limited debate on a measure that would reauthorize the federal
credit agency through Sept. 30, 2019. Sixty votes of support
were needed to keep the initiative alive.
The vote demonstrated the Senate's strong backing for
bringing Ex-Im back to life, but its future remains in doubt.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is trying to attach
the measure to revive the bank, which helps U.S. exporters, to
an unrelated bill on highway and mass transit funding.
The Republican-controlled Senate still must vote on whether
to approve the bank's renewal, as well as on the transportation
legislation.
Even if that occurs in the coming days, it is not clear
whether the House of Representatives would embrace the bill,
with its controversial Ex-Im provision.
Conservative Republicans, many of them in the House, have
targeted Ex-Im for extinction, claiming it provides corporate
welfare to U.S. companies such as Boeing Co and General
Electric Co.
The Obama administration and many Democrats and Republicans
in Congress support the bank, saying it helps American
companies, large and small, compete against foreign firms whose
governments provide loan guarantees or other supports.
The White House has argued that U.S. companies and workers
would be disadvantaged without the Ex-Im Bank, and that firms in
countries like China would step in and win new business.
Congress' refusal to renew Ex-Im's charter by the end of
last month meant it no longer could make new loans. Unless
Congress acts, the bank will have to shut its doors on Sept. 30,
the end of the fiscal year, when its administrative budget
expires.
