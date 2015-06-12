WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. Export-Import Bank
Chairman Fred Hochberg said on Friday he was confident that
Congress would ultimately renew the bank's charter, but the
timing and legislative vehicle were still uncertain.
Hochberg told a media breakfast sponsored by the Christian
Science Monitor that he believes there is strong support in
Congress for reauthorizing the 80-year-old export credit agency
despite efforts by conservative Republicans to close it.
"We got a two-thirds vote in the Senate on Wednesday and
between the Democratic bill in the House and the Republican bill
in the House we have 250 co-sponsors," Hochberg said. "That's a
higher level of engagement than just voting. That's putting your
name on it."
