WASHINGTON May 4 U.S. House leaders said they
had reached a bipartisan deal to reauthorize the U.S.
Export-Import Bank and increase its lending cap to $140 billion
in 2014.
The deal, negotiated by House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, a
Virginia Republican, and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, a
Maryland Democrat, came weeks before the bank's temporary
charter was set to expire.
The nearly 80-year-old government bank provides direct loans
and credit guarantees to help U.S. exporters make sales in
markets that private lenders consider too risky to operate on
their own. Boeing Co is the bank's biggest customer and
many other U.S. manufacturers also rely on its services.
Efforts to renew the Export-Import Bank's charter ran into
objections from conservative Republicans, who say it is
unnecessary government interference in the market. Delta Air
Lines had raised concerns, saying it has been hurt by
low-interest Export-Import Bank loans to foreign carriers.
On Friday, Republicans and business groups alike praised the
deal.
"Action on this agreement is necessary to promote American
exports and remove a threat to the creation of American jobs,"
Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner said in a
statement. He said he supports the agreement and urged all
members to support it.
