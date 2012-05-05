* Plan would boost lending cap to $140 billion by increments
* Bank's charter set to expire May 31
(Adds reaction, details)
By Alexandra Alper and Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, May 4 Leaders of the U.S. House of
Representatives said on Friday they reached a bipartisan deal to
reauthorize the U.S. Export-Import Bank through Sept. 30, 2014,
and gradually increase its lending cap to $140 billion from the
current $100 billion.
The deal, negotiated by Republican House Majority Leader
Eric Cantor and Democratic House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer came
just weeks before the bank's temporary charter was set to
expire.
The nearly 80-year-old government bank provides direct loans
and credit guarantees to help U.S. exporters make sales in
oversea markets that private lenders consider too risky. Boeing
Co is the bank's biggest customer and many other U.S.
manufacturers also rely on its services.
Bank officials have warned that without a rise in the
ceiling, they could soon reach the current lending cap of $100
billion, forcing them to stop supporting U.S. exports.
Efforts to renew the Export-Import Bank's charter, which
expires May 31, had run into objections from conservative
Republicans, who say it is unnecessary government interference
in the market. Delta Air Lines had raised concerns,
saying it had been hurt by low-interest Eximbank loans to
foreign carriers.
The Senate must also approve reauthorization, but the House
agreement increase chances a bill reauthorizing the bank will be
on President Barack Obama's desk before the bank's charter
expires later this month.
Last year, the Senate Banking Committee unanimously passed
an alternative bill, which was supported by the Obama
administration and would have reauthorized the bank for four
years while raising the lending cap to $140 billion in one step.
Republicans and business groups praised the House deal.
"Action on this agreement is necessary to promote American
exports and remove a threat to the creation of American jobs,"
Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner said in a statement
urging all House members to support the package.
The National Association of Manufacturers, which has backed
reauthorization in the past, said the move would boost job
growth.
"Leaders on both sides of the political aisle came together
today to prevent the unilateral economic disarmament of the
United States on the issue of export financing," the group said.
The Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable also
issued statements praising the deal.
BUSINESS PLAN
The plan raises the bank's lending cap to $120 billion
through the end of the current fiscal year in September
and allows it to rise to $140 billion in equal increments over
the next two years as long as the bank maintains a default rate
of less than 2 percent, according to a fact sheet provided by
Cantor's office.
The proposed lending cap increases also depend on the bank
submitting a business plan to Congress and responding to a
review by the Government Accountability Office on its risk
management practices.
The bill, in a nod to Delta's demands, directs the U.S.
Treasury Department to initiate and pursue multilateral
negotiations for the purpose of reducing and then eliminating
government export subsidies for aircraft and ultimately ending
all government export subsidies. It requires the Treasury
secretary to report annually on progress in those talks until
export subsidies are eliminated.
The Cantor-Hoyer bill contains reporting provisions aimed at
preventing defaults that would leave the U.S. taxpayer on the
hook for bad loans. If the overall default rate equals or
exceeds 2 percent, Eximbank must implement a corrective plan and
provide monthly updates to Congress. If the situation is not
corrected within six months, a third party would be brought in
to audit the bank.
The bill also requires the bank to give interested parties
the opportunity to comment on any transaction over $100 million
in a bid to ensure U.S. companies are not put at a competitive
disadvantage by a particular sale. Delta complains it has been
hurt by the bank's lending to some foreign carriers such as Air
India.
Another provision requires all companies that do business
with the bank to certify they do not do business with Iran,
further isolating that country from the international business
community due to Western concerns about its nuclear program.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)