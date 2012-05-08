WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Export-Import Bank said on Tuesday it has approved a $2.95 billion loan to support U.S. exports for a major natural gas project in Australia, as lawmakers neared a vote on renewing the bank's charter through September 2014.

Bank officials said the direct loan will help support an estimated 11,000 U.S. jobs and is the second-largest single-project financing in the institution's nearly 80-year history.

The project on Curtis Island in south-central Queensland will produce natural gas from coal-seam wells and will have total capacity of nine million metric tons per year.

ConocoPhillips Co and Bechtel International are the principle U.S. exporters on the project, with numerous small businesses in Texas, Colorado, Nevada, California, Oregon and Oklahoma also providing equipment and services, Ex-Im said.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Kansai Electric Power Co Inc of Japan will purchase most of the LNG produced. China Ex-Im Bank and commercial lenders are also providing debt financing for the project, Ex-Im said.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday on a bill that would raise the bank's lending cap over the next two-and-a-half years to $140 billion, from $100 billion currently. It would also extend the bank's charter, which is set to expire on May 31, to Sept. 30, 2014. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Neil Stempleman)