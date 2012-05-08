(Adds detail on Wednesday vote, quotes)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Export-Import Bank
said on Tuesday it has approved a $2.95 billion loan to support
U.S. exports for a major natural gas project in Australia, as
lawmakers neared a vote on renewing the bank's charter thruogh
September 2014.
Bank officials said the direct loan for the Australian
natural gas project will help support an estimated 11,000 U.S.
jobs and is the second-largest single-project financing in the
institution's nearly 80-year history.
Leaders in the House of Representatives reached a deal on
Friday to keep the bank operating past May 31, when its current
charter expires.
The bill is headed to the House floor on Wednesday under an
expedited procedure that requires a two-third vote for approval.
Leaders rarely place a bill on the so-called suspension calendar
unless they are confident it has enough support.
The legislation would raise the bank's lending cap over the
next two-and-a-half years to $140 billion, from $100 billion
currently, subject to certain conditions to address concerns
about potential defaults.
The Senate must also approve the package and President
Barack Obama sign it for it to become law.
Earlier efforts to renew the bank's charter ran into
opposition from conservative Republicans, who questioned the
need for the bank, and from Delta Air Lines, which wants
the bank to stop making certain low-interest aircraft loans to
foreign competitors like Air India.
The compromise package makes certain concessions for Delta,
such as directing the Treasury Department to pursue negotiations
aimed at eliminating subsidized government financing for large
aircraft used on international routes.
Boeing is the Ex-Im Bank's biggest customer, but a
variety of other manufacturers also rely on its service to make
sales in markets considered too risky for private lenders.
On Tuesday, key House Democrats urged fellow lawmakers to
support the bipartisan deal struck by House Republican Leader
Eric Cantor and the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, Steny Hoyer.
"As Republicans wring their hands in a stale ideological
debate over whether to support American exports, China and other
countries are significantly increasing their assistance to help
their domestic companies compete abroad," said Representative
Sander Levin, the top Democrat on the Ways and Means Committee.
Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg told reporters he was
happy with the Hoyer-Cantor deal, even though it fell short of a
four-year authorization sought by the Obama administration.
"It's a three-year authorization. It's $140 billion. It's a
good number and it's going to create more jobs," he said.
Hochberg said he was hopeful the deal would pass because of
the leadership role played by Hoyer and Cantor.
The Australian project, on Curtis Island in south-central
Queensland, will produce natural gas from coal-seam wells and
will have total capacity of nine million metric tons per year.
ConocoPhillips Co and Bechtel International are the
principle U.S. exporters on the project, with numerous small
businesses in Texas, Colorado, Nevada, California, Oregon and
Oklahoma also providing equipment and services, Ex-Im said.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and Kansai
Electric Power Co Inc of Japan will purchase most of
the LNG produced. China Ex-Im Bank and commercial lenders are
also providing debt financing for the project, Ex-Im said.
