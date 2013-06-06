WASHINGTON, June 6 The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday voted 20-2 in favor of the nomination of Fred Hochberg to serve a second term as president of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, which provides financial assistance to support U.S. exports.

"Today's bipartisan vote is a testament to Fred's dedication and record of success, and I hope the Senate will move quickly to confirm him for another term," Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson, a South Dakota Democrat, said in a statement. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)