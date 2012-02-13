(Corrects company name in headline to GE from GM)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON Feb 13 General Electric
Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt on Monday defended the U.S.
Export-Import Bank against charges the export-facilitating
lender is "corporate welfare" and should be shut down.
"It's not really corporate welfare to put us on the same
playing field that our global competitors are on," Immelt said
during a panel discussion on the future of American
manufacturing with Boeing Chairman Jim McNerney and Dow
Chemical Chairman Andrew Liveris.
The Export-Import Bank is facing a tough reauthorization
fight in Congress.
Immelt, who also heads an outside economic advisory council
for President Barack Obama, said the United States needed the
nearly 80-year-old bank to compete against the European Union
and China in global markets for aircraft and other products.
"If you're trying to sell a Boeing 737 MAX with GE engines
in Africa, you've got (to compete against) a fully subsidized
European superstructure and Chinese bank financing ... I think
things like Exim are ways that we can level the playing field,"
Immelt said.
The conservative Republican group, Club for Growth, which is
influential with members of the Tea Party movement, has called
on Congress to kill Eximbank, which provides direct loans,
credit guarantees and other financial instruments to support
U.S. exports.
"The Export-Import Bank is a prime example of corporate
welfare that should have been eliminated years ago," Club for
Growth President Chris Chocola said on Jan. 31. "By picking
winners and losers, politicians and bureaucrats are distorting
trade flows. It's time to end the Eximbank for good."
The bank has played an increasing role in supporting U.S.
exports since Obama took office.
That's largely due to the lingering effects of the global
financial crisis, which dried up other sources of export
financing. But Obama's goal of doubling exports in five years
has also increased the bank's activity.
After two back-to-back record years, Eximbank's total
credit exposure is now more than $90 billion, close to the $100
billion limit set by Congress.
Some lawmakers want to increase the exposure cap to around
$135 billion as part of the bank's proposed reauthorization.
In a letter last week to congressional leaders, the National
Association of Manufacturers said it was vital that Eximbank be
reauthorized for four more years before its current short-term
extension expires on May 31.
"The Eximbank is the only tool American manufacturers have
to counter the huge sums of export financing - many hundreds of
billions of dollars - that other governments provide their
exporters," NAM Vice President Frank Vargo said. "If American
manufacturers lose access to the Eximbank, our ability to
compete globally will be severely curtailed."
(Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)