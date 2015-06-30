WASHINGTON, June 30 The U.S. Export-Import Bank will stop new loans and insurance activities at midnight on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement, a lapse it said could hurt exports and jobs and benefit rivals like China.

"When Ex-Im lapses, China and other foreign rivals will pick up the slack, putting American businesses and American workers at a disadvantage," the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)