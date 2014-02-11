By Elizabeth Daley
| PITTSBURGH
PITTSBURGH Feb 11 One person was injured and
another missing after an explosion on Tuesday at a natural gas
well in southwestern Pennsylvania owned by Chevron Corporation
, a company spokesman said.
A fire at the site continued to burn on Tuesday afternoon
after the blast at around 6:45 a.m. at Chevron Appalachia's
Lanco 7H well in Dunkard Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania
around 50 miles south of Pittsburgh, near the West Virginia
border.
Chevron did not immediately know the cause of the blast,
company spokesman Kent Robertson said.
The company initiated emergency response procedures and
called in assistance from Wild Well Control, an organization
trained specifically to deal with natural gas explosions, he
said.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for
injuries, and rescuers continued to search for a person who was
missing, a Greene County dispatcher said.
"Chevron's primary concern at this point is to contain the
fire and ensure the safety of its employees, contractors and the
surrounding community," Robertson said in an email.