CHICAGO Dec 13 Two people were injured on Friday in explosions at a chemical plant in a suburb of Chicago, a local official said.

The explosions occurred between 11:00 and 11:30 a.m.(12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. EST/1700-1730 GMT) at the Blue Island Phenol plant, about 20 miles (30 km) south of Chicago, according to Sue Bruesch, an assistant for the mayor in Alsip, where the plant is located.

Two people suffered burns in the explosions, she said. They were taken to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, a hospital official said.

Television stations in Chicago showed firefighters battling the blaze at the facility, four hours after the initial explosions.

The plant makes phenol, which is used to make a resin for the plywood, construction and automotive industries, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

