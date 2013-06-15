(Corrects name of plant in second paragraph to CF Industries,
not CFI)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, June 14 An explosion at a nitrogen
plant in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, killed at least one worker
and injured seven others on Friday, authorities said, one day
after a deadly blast at another chemical plant about 10 miles
(16 km) away.
The blast hit the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville, a
small port city on the Mississippi River about 60 miles (100
kms) northwest of New Orleans, about 6 p.m. local time after a
nitrogen vessel ruptured, the company said in a statement.
One person died at the scene. Seven people had injuries
ranging "from minor to severe" and were transported to several
hospitals, Louisiana State Police trooper Jared Sandifer said.
"Workers were filling some type of vessel using nitrogen. It
was overpressurized, causing it to rupture, causing the injuries
and fatality," Sandifer said. "Because it was nitrogen, there
was no flame, just a rupture, like a balloon popping."
The CF Industries plant produces and ships about 5 million
tons of ammonia and other nitrogen fertilizers annually for
agricultural and industrial uses, according to the company
website. The plant was built in the 1960s.
The blast followed the rupture of a "inert vessel" while
unloading nitrogen in an area of the plant that was closed for
maintenance, the company said in a statement.
CF Industries said there was no fire or chemical release and
the incident posed no threat or hazard to the community.
"An investigation into the root cause of the incident is
under way," the company said. "We are deeply saddened by the
loss of one of our employees."
The explosion in Donaldsonville, a town of about 8,000
residents, came a day after a blast at a Williams Olefins
petrochemical plant about 10 miles north in Geismar that has
left two people dead and injured more than 100.
The Geismar blast sent a huge fireball and column of smoke
over the plant along the Mississippi River.
A fire and massive blast at a nitrate fertilizer plant in
West, Texas, in April, killed 14 people and injured more than
200, focusing attention on the hazards of handling chemicals.
That explosion flatted an apartment building, nursing home
and school in West. Most of those killed were firefighters and
paramedics responding to a blaze that preceded the explosion.
(Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Alex
Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by
Steve Gorman and Bill Trott)