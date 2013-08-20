Aug 20 Six people were injured in an explosion and fire on Tuesday morning at a U.S. Navy ammunitions depot near the New Jersey shore, Navy officials said.

Fire trucks, ambulances and a medical emergency helicopter rushed to Naval Weapons Station Earle, about 45 miles (72 km) from New York City. It was not immediately known if any of the injuries were serious.

The explosion occurred at a Marine boat repair shop. Six people were injured and taken to two local hospitals, according to Navy officials in Washington. It was unclear if the injured were service members or civilians.

"Explosion & fire in building on base NWS #Earle. Emergency personnel on scene. Injured taken 2 hospital," the Navy said on its official Twitter account.

No further information was immediately available, and a naval officer an the base declined to comment.

The base, which has a workforce of 1,500 people, has several facilities located in Colts Neck and surrounding towns, according to the U.S. Navy website. It serves as the "operational support base for five Military Sealift Commands combat logistics ships," according to the website.

Video that was broadcast on local television showed emergency vehicles at the scene, including a New Jersey State Police medical helicopter. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe)