OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept 19 A fire destroyed a
chemical plant and caused small explosions near a western
Oklahoma town, forcing the evacuation of about a dozen people
from nearby homes, but resulting in no injuries, a county
emergency management official said on Thursday.
The fire erupted about 10:00 p.m. CDT (0300 GMT) Wednesday
at a Danlin Industries facility outside Thomas, Oklahoma, a city
of 1,181 people about 90 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
It started about three hours after the last employees left
the facility, said Michael Galloway, director of emergency
management for Custer County.
"The entire facility burned down," Galloway said, adding the
fire had been extinguished by early Thursday.
The fire burned very hot, compelling firefighters and first
responders to keep a distance and allow it to burn, he said.
There were smaller explosions caused by the heat and pressure of
the intense fire, which melted metal buildings at the facility,
Galloway said.
The facility had nontoxic but highly flammable chemicals
that are used in the oil and gas production industry, Galloway
said.
Ten to 12 people were evacuated from homes near the facility
as a precaution, he said.
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire,
he said.
The incident was one of several recent fires and blasts at
chemical facilities in the United States. In April, a fertilizer
plant explosion in West, Texas, killed 14 people and injured
about 200. An explosion and fire in June at a chemical plant in
Louisiana killed one person and injured 73.
(Reporting by Heide Brandes; Writing by David Bailey; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)