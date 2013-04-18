WEST, Texas, April 18 An estimated five to 15 people were killed in an explosion and fire that tore through a fertilizer plant and leveled dozens of homes in a small Texas town late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Authorities in the town of West, north of Waco, said at least 160 survivors have been treated for injuries at area hospitals, and the blast site was being treated as a crime scene, though they have no immediate evidence of foul play. (Writing by Steve Gorman)