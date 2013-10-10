(Updates with OSHA details, comments from plant spokesman,
changes dateline to DALLAS from WASHINGTON)
By Marice Richter
DALLAS, Texas Oct 10 The U.S. government will
fine a Texas fertilizer plant $118,300 for 24 health and safety
violations in connection with an April explosion that leveled
parts of a small town and killed 14 people, according to an OSHA
citation and a U.S. senator.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
outlined the fines in a 36-page document sent to Adair Grain
Inc, which had been doing business as West Fertilizer Co, after
inspections that ended in August.
Violations by West Fertilizer cited by OSHA ranged from
unsafe handling and storage of anhydrous ammonia and ammonium
nitrate, to improper flooring in chemical storage and handling
areas, to not having appropriate fire extinguishers on hand or
an emergency response plan in place.
The company has 15 days to contest any or all of the
citations.
Senator Barbara Boxer of California and chairs the Senate
Environment and Public Works Committee, also announced the fines
in a conference call on Thursday with reporters. She said she
held the call because the statute of limitations on filing
violations is approaching and could run out before the partial
government shutdown ends.
The California Democrat said the partial government shutdown
had delayed investigations of the West explosion, including a
report due from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, an independent
federal agency.
About 90 percent of employees at OSHA, an arm of the
Department of Labor and the main federal agency charged with the
enforcement of safety and health legislation, are currently
furloughed. Only three employees have been retained at the CSB.
A plant spokesman told Reuters on Thursday that attorneys
are still reviewing the alleged violations.
"Based on initial review, it doesn't appear that any of
these violations had anything that has to do with what happened
in April," said Daniel Keeney, spokesman for owner Donald Adair
and West Fertilizer Co.
The April 17 blast at the West Fertilizer Co flattened homes
and caused an estimated $100 million in damages to
neighborhoods, businesses and schools in West, Texas, about 80
miles south of Dallas. The dead included 11 firefighters and
other first responders who had rushed to contain a fire at the
plant moments before the blast.
Ammonium nitrate is a dry fertilizer mixed with other
fertilizers such as phosphate and applied to crops to promote
growth. It can be combustible under certain conditions.
