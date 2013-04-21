(Updates with residents viewing homes, quotes; adds byline)
By Colleen Jenkins and Lisa Maria Garza
WEST, Texas, April 20 Officials began allowing
some residents to return to their homes on Saturday for their
first look at the damage three days after a deadly blast at a
Texas fertilizer plant flattened sections of a small town.
JoAnn Nors, 70, worried about her cat, Princess, who had
gone unfed since Nors and her husband, 77-year-old Ernest, fled
after the explosion Wednesday night in West, about 80 miles (130
kilometers) south of Dallas.
"I left a pot of stew on the stove," she said as she waited
in a line of cars for 1-1/2 hours to get inside the evacuated
area. "I'm sure it smells bad now."
Authorities set a 7 p.m. CDT curfew for anyone who chose to
stay overnight. They warned of broken nails and glass as
potential hazards and a limited access to water and electricity.
The announcement came on a day when officials released few
new details about the explosion that left a devastated landscape
in West, known locally for its Czech heritage and kolache
pastries.
Authorities said the death toll remained at 14 in a
community of some 2,700 people, with 200 people injured.
"We do not know where the fire started (or) how the fire
started, (and) we're looking at time lines to see when the fire
started," said Assistant State Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner.
The blaze and ensuing explosion at West Fertilizer Co, a
privately owned retail facility, gutted a 50-unit apartment
complex, demolished about 50 houses and battered a nursing home
and several schools. Dozens more homes were reported to have
been damaged.
Most of the confirmed dead were emergency personnel who
responded to the fire and likely were killed by the blast, which
was so powerful it registered as a magnitude 2.1 earthquake.
Officials cautioned it would take time to restore normality.
"This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint," West Mayor
Tommy Muska told several hundred people gathered for a town hall
meeting.
NO FOUL PLAY
Authorities have said there was no indication of foul play,
although the investigation continues.
The plant was last inspected for safety in 2011, according
to a risk management plan filed with the federal Environmental
Protection Agency.
The company, which has fewer than 10 employees, had provided
no contingency plan to the EPA for a major explosion or fire at
the site.
Last year the fertilizer plant stored 1,350 times the amount
of ammonium nitrate that would normally trigger safety oversight
by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
A person familiar with DHS operations said the company that
owned the West plant did not tell the agency about the
potentially explosive fertilizer as required, leaving one of the
principal regulators of ammonium nitrate - which can also be
used to make bombs - unaware of any danger there.
"I know a lot of people are putting the blame on it," Danny
Mynar, who farms about 2,000 acres (810 hectares) outside West,
said of the plant. "But it served a lot of ranchers and
farmers."
Mynar's cousin is married to one of the plant operators who
is presumed dead. The employee, Cody Dragoo, mixed the ammonium
nitrate at the plant, said Mynar.
When the fire started, Dragoo, a volunteer firefighter,
rushed to try to put it out. He has not been seen since, said
Mynar.
"He was my best friend," Mynar said. "It is just a sad
deal."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Lisa Maria Garza; editing by
Xavier Briand; Additional reporting by Tim Gaynor, Corrie
MacLaggan, Carey Gillam, Joshua Schneyer, Ryan McNeill, and
Janet Roberts; Editing by Peter Cooney and Xavier Briand)