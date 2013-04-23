By Tim Gaynor
| WEST, Texas, April 23
WEST, Texas, April 23 A rail car filled with
extremely hazardous ammonium nitrate did not cause the fiery
explosion at a Texas fertilizer plant, investigators said on
Tuesday, in their first statement ruling out possible sources of
the deadly blast six days ago.
Fourteen people died in the explosion at the West Fertilizer
Co last Wednesday, and some 200 were injured.
Investigators said they also ruled out a weather event such
as lightning as the cause of the fire and blast, and said they
had narrowed down the possible sources to an accident, arson or
an unexplained cause.
The repercussions of the blast increased on Tuesday, as the
McLennan County district court said at least two lawsuits had
been filed against the company's parent, Adair Grain. They were
filed by a displaced resident of the town, and insurance
companies representing businesses damaged by the blast.
Until Tuesday, investigators had been extremely tight-lipped
about what might have caused the explosion and inferno that
wiped out parts of the town of West, Texas.
Attention had focused on the presence at the plant of large
quantities of ammonium nitrate, a dry fertilizer mixed with
other ingredients and applied to crops.
Ammonium nitrate also is a possible ingredient in a bomb and
was used by Timothy McVeigh in 1995 to blow up a federal
building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people.
West Fertilizer disclosed to a Texas state agency that it
had 270 tons of ammonium nitrate on hand at the plant last year.
There also had been persistent rumors that a rail car delivered
to the plant by Union Pacific full of ammonium nitrate might
have caught on fire and caused the blast.
But Kelly Kistner, assistant Texas state fire chief, ruled
out the rail car of ammonium nitrate as the cause.
"What I can tell you today is that railcar that there's been
questions about, that was full of ammonium nitrate, is not the
cause of the fire or cause of the explosion. It is a victim of
that explosion," said Kistner.
Union Pacific had confirmed that it delivered a rail car to
the plant on April 15, two days before the blast, but declined
to detail what was inside.
A spokeswoman for Union Pacific, Raquel Espinoza, said the
railroad did not own the rail car or its contents.
"Photographs taken after the incident show the rail car
lying on its side, largely intact, with no evidence of it being
directly involved in the explosion or fire," she said in a
statement emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.
"The car was knocked over by the explosion, resulting in
some of its cargo being spilled. There are no visible signs of
the cargo being burnt. Most of the cargo appears to have
remained inside the rail car," Espinoza said.
The statement by Kistner on Tuesday did not completely
eliminate ammonium nitrate as a possible cause of the blast
because investigators have not commented on the stocks of
ammonium nitrate other than the material in the rail car.
More than 70 state and federal agents are going through the
scene "shovel by shovel," looking for the initial heat source,
Kistner said.
The lawsuits, the first of what are expected to be many
against the parent company of West Fertilizer, Adair Grain,
accused the company of negligence. The plant is owned by Donald
Adair, a longtime farmer in the area who bought it in 2004.
Adair also owns the grain business and farms some 5,000 acres of
cropland and pasture in the area.
A spokesman for Adair said the company declined to comment
on the lawsuits.
Funerals for the dead were set to begin in the small farming
town of 2,700 people on the Interstate highway between Austin
and Dallas known for its Czech heritage.
A 31-year Dallas Fire Department Captain, Kenneth "Luckey"
Harris Jr., 52, who was killed when he rushed to the scene of
the blast to help, will be remembered on Wednesday at St. Mary's
Catholic Church of the Assumption.
President Barack Obama will attend a memorial on Thursday in
nearby Waco, Texas for all of the paramedics and firefighters
killed in the explosion.