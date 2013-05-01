By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO May 1 Investigators hope to
determine by next week what caused the explosion at a Texas
fertilizer plant that killed 14 people and injured about 200,
the state Fire Marshal said at a state legislative hearing on
Wednesday.
Dozens of investigators remain on the ground in West, Texas,
a town about 20 miles (32 km) north of Waco, and more are
reviewing records, officials told lawmakers who were holding the
first of possibly many hearings into the blast two weeks ago.
"We are not expecting to finish the origin-and-cause portion
of the investigation probably until about May 10," Texas State
Fire Marshal Chris Connealy told the state House Committee on
Homeland Security and Public Safety.
"This is a very complex event as you can imagine and we want
to make sure that we do it correctly," he said.
Investigators have ruled out weather such as a lightning
strike as a possible cause of the April 17 fire and explosion,
two days after the bombings at the Boston Marathon. That leaves
three possible rulings: accident, arson or undetermined.
Federal and state officials would be expected to announce
their findings when they wrap up the on-site investigation, but
a full report may take months to complete, officials said.
Eleven first responders, two apartment complex residents and
a man who was rounding up horses were killed in the blast. A
96-year-old nursing home resident died after being evacuated.
Firefighters were called to the fire about 20 minutes before
the blast, which registered as a seismic event and caused an
estimated $100 million in damage.
Texas Insurance Commissioner Eleanor Kitzman said the state
does not require fertilizer plants to be insured. The West plant
had coverage, but its insurance had "absolutely no relationship
to the amount of risk that was involved here," she said.
Democratic Representative Joe Pickett, chairman of the
committee, repeatedly asked officials who ultimately was in
charge of making fertilizer plants safe.
Texas lawmakers were told by top officials from several
Texas state departments about a confusing array of regulations
that cover hazardous materials and facilities like the West
Fertilizer plant.
Texas has about 1,100 locations licensed to store ammonium
nitrate, a highly explosive ingredient in fertilizer, said Steve
McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety. As of
last year, West Fertilizer had 270 tons of ammonium nitrate on
hand.
State officials said many state regulations are geared more
toward making sure chemicals like ammonium nitrate don't get
into the wrong hands and monitoring the quality of products made
from the materials, not assuring their safe storage.
Local fire officials are largely responsible for ensuring
materials like ammonium nitrate are stored safely, said W. Nim
Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Liberal groups have used the explosion to pound Republican
Texas Governor Rick Perry, who has stressed limited regulation
of business as a centerpiece of his economic development plan.
Phillip Martin, political director of the liberal activist
group Progress Texas, said the hearing made clear that the state
lacked regulation of industrial plants and dangerous chemicals.
"Governor Perry and the Republican-controlled Legislature
should heed the warnings from today's hearing and pro-actively
pursue proper regulations that can mitigate future disasters
like West," Martin said.
