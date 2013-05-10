AUSTIN, Texas May 10 A paramedic in West, Texas, has been arrested by federal officials for possession of an explosive device, but it was unclear whether there was a connection to the explosion last month at a fertilizer plant in the town, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"I don't know that they're making that connection," said the source, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak to the news media.

The April 17 fire and blast at West Fertilizer Co killed 14 people dead and injured about 200 others. The state fire marshal's office has said that ammonium nitrate stored at the plant detonated in the explosion but that the cause of the fire and blast were still being investigated.

