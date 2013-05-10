(Adds details about Reed's employment, bond and hearing)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS May 10 U.S. prosecutors charged a
paramedic, one of the first to respond to a deadly explosion
last month in the Texas town of West, with unlawful possession
of pipe bomb components, but authorities said no evidence linked
the charge to the fertilizer plant disaster.
Bryce Reed, 31, appeared at federal court in Waco, Texas, on
Friday, where he faced one count of unlawfully possessing an
unregistered destructive device. He did not enter a plea, said
Daryl Fields, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in the
Western District of Texas.
Local police said there was no known connection between
Reed's charges and the April 17 explosion that killed 14 people
and injured about 200 others.
Friday's developments brought no clarity as to what exactly
happened the day of the blast that gutted an apartment complex,
damaged a nursing home and demolished dozens of homes.
"No evidence has been uncovered to indicate any connection
to the events surrounding the fire and subsequent explosion at
the West fertilizer plant and the arrest," the McLennan County
Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The paramedic, whose home was one of many destroyed by the
blast, had recounted afterward in interviews with Reuters how he
helped people evacuate the area and went on to respond as a
volunteer at the disaster scene until he learned a close friend
was among the dead.
He emerged as one of the better-known faces of the tiny
Texas town and spoke by video at an April 25 memorial service in
Waco attended by President Barack Obama.
A call to Reed's cellphone went unanswered on Friday and
Reed's wife, Brittany, said in a text message she could not
comment. His attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
Reed, who was arrested Thursday, is being held without bail
and is due in court on May 15, according to court papers.
Federal prosecutors said in court papers they had responded
to a home in Abbott, Texas, where they found a section of pipe
3-1/2 inches long and 1-1/2 inches in diameter, end caps, fuses
and explosive powder. The resident of that home, whom they did
not identify, told police the components came from Reed.
If convicted, Reed faces up to 10 years in prison.
CAUSE OF BLAST STILL UNCLEAR
The state fire marshal's office has said that ammonium
nitrate stored at the plant detonated in the explosion but it
has not been able to pin down the cause of the fire and blast.
State officials on Friday ordered the Texas Rangers to join
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara in a criminal
investigation into the blast.
"This disaster has severely impacted the community of West,
and we want to ensure that no stone goes unturned and that all
the facts related to this incident are uncovered," said Steven
McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reed told Reuters last month that he had been a paramedic
for 13 years and that he had worked in combat zones overseas as
a contract paramedic.
He had been employed as a paramedic at Children's Medical
Center of Dallas since Jan. 7, hospital spokeswoman Kay Jackson
said on Friday. She said he had been on leave from the hospital
since April 3, before the plant fire and explosion.
On the night of the explosion, Reed and his wife were
listening to music at their home when they heard the town's
siren and jumped into their truck to warn people nearby, they
said in a later interview.
"Get your kids and go!" the couple said they yelled at
residents of an apartment complex near the plant. They said they
were about 50 to 75 yards from the plant when the blast rocked
their vehicle.
The force of the destructive blast blew the doors off their
home and filled their two-year-old daughter's bedroom with
shards of glass, Reed said.
"Had she been in there, she'd be dead," he said. "We've lost
everything. But my family is alive and that's enough for me."
But Reed lost his closest friend, volunteer firefighter
Cyrus Reed, in the incident. The two were not related.
"I can think of no better way to allow my brother to pass on
than to take comfort in knowing that he died doing what he
loved," Reed said in the video played at the April 25 memorial.
But it appears the losses wrought by the blast and criticism
Reed had faced after giving a number of media interviews took a
toll on him in recent weeks.
In a series of Facebook posts this week, Reed insisted he
had not profited off the tragedy.
"I am broken inside and out and can't take this," he said in
a post on Monday. A day later, he followed with, "People I am
doing my BEST to hold myself together, but please for the love
of God quit picking me apart."
