UPDATE 1-Libyan oil guard head says asked to protect oil ports after clashes
* Risk of escalation in Libya's long-running conflict (Releads with oil official, adds vote in eastern parliament)
BOSTON May 9 The body of suspected Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev has been entombed and is no longer in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, where it had been held at a funeral home, the Worcester Police Department said on Thursday.
The Worcester police did not disclose where the body had been moved. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Risk of escalation in Libya's long-running conflict (Releads with oil official, adds vote in eastern parliament)
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.
March 7 Uber Technologies Inc's chief executive officer, Travis Kalanick, said the ride-hailing company was looking for a chief operating officer.