By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. May 10 Boston Marathon bombing
suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev has been buried in a Muslim cemetery
in Virginia, the head of an Islamic center said on Friday.
The body of Tsarnaev, who was killed in a shootout with
police three days after the April 15 bombing, was moved earlier
this week from a funeral home in Worcester, Massachusetts,
police there said on Thursday. The funeral home had faced a
steady stream of protesters over the past week as it struggled
to find a cemetery willing to accept the body.
Ammar Amonette, imam of the Virginia Islamic center, said
Tsarnaev was buried in the Al-Barzakh Cemetery in Doswell,
Virginia, outside Richmond, and that he disapproved of the
decision.
"It was done by individuals without our knowledge or
consent," Amonette said. "We are quite upset. It's affected
thousands of Muslims and we were not consulted. It has nothing
to do with us."
Representatives of another Islamic center in the area, the
Islamic Society of Greater Richmond, could not immediately be
reached.
Tsarnaev, 26, and his younger brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19,
were identified by the FBI as suspects in setting off bombs at
the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three people and
injuring 264 others. Dzhokhar is being held in prison west of
Boston after being charged with crimes that could carry the
death penalty.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen who lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, for much of the past decade, had been on a U.S.
government database of potential terrorism suspects. The United
States had twice been warned by Russia that he might be an
Islamic militant, according to U.S. security officials.
His body was moved from the Boston medical examiner's office
to the Graham Putnam & Mahoney funeral home in Worcester,
Massachusetts a week ago. His family did not claim the body and
the cities of Boston and Cambridge both refused to accept his
remains. Worcester police on Thursday said a person they did not
identify had approached them with a solution for the body after
a public plea for help.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool)