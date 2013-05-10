(Adds comment from Caroline County official)
By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va. May 10 Boston Marathon bombing
suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev has been buried in a Muslim cemetery
in Virginia, after authorities spent a week searching for a
final resting place for the ethnic Chechen's remains.
The body of Tsarnaev, who was killed in an April 19 shootout
with police, was moved earlier this week from the Graham Putnam
& Mahoney funeral home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police there
said on Thursday.
The funeral home had faced unrelenting protests over the
past week as it struggled to find a cemetery willing to accept
the body.
The controversy, however, appeared not have ended on Friday.
Officials from Caroline County, Virginia, where the cemetery is
located, said they were reviewing the burial to make sure it was
legal.
Floyd Thomas, chairman of the Caroline County Board of
Supervisors, said, "We don't want the county to be known as the
place where the remains of someone who committed this crime are
buried. But if it was done legally, there is nothing much we can
do about it."
Tsarnaev, 26, and his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, were
suspected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of setting off
bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on April 15,
killing three people and injuring 264. Dzhokhar is in a prison
west of Boston after being charged with crimes that could carry
the death penalty if he is convicted.
On Friday, the city of Boston released an updated death
certificate for Tsarnaev showing that he was buried in
Al-Barzakh Muslim Cemetery in Doswell, Virginia, outside
Richmond.
Ammar Amonette, imam of the Virginia Islamic center, said he
disapproved of the decision.
"It was done by individuals without our knowledge or
consent," Amonette said. "We are quite upset. It's affected
thousands of Muslims and we were not consulted. It has nothing
to do with us."
Thomas said if any laws had been broken "we would try to
undo what has been done."
Representatives of another Islamic center in the area, the
Islamic Society of Greater Richmond, could not immediately be
reached.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen who lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, for much of the past decade, had been on a U.S.
government database of potential terrorism suspects. The United
States had twice been warned by Russia that he might be an
Islamic militant, according to U.S. security officials.
His body was moved from the Boston medical examiner's office
to the Worcester funeral home, but his family did not claim the
body and the cities of Boston and Cambridge refused to accept
his remains.
Worcester police said on Thursday a person had approached
them with a solution for the body after a public plea for help.
Police withheld the identify of that person.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Grant McCool, Toni
Reinhold)