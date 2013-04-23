By Samuel P. Jacobs
BOSTON, April 23 Workers and residents returned
Tuesday to Boston's Boylston Street for the first time since
twin bombings struck the downtown artery at the Boston Marathon
finish line last week.
Mayor Tom Menino allowed those who live and work on Boylston
Street in the city's Back Bay neighborhood to return with
escorts. But the area remained closed to the public after the
April 15 bombings that killed three people and wounded 264.
Some $20 million has been raised in the past week to aid
bombing victims and their families, officials said.
For stores along Boylston Street, the marathon with its
thousands of runners and tens of thousands of spectators
typically is one of the year's high points.
The week that follows is traditionally one of the most
profitable of the year, shop and restaurant owners said.
"Monday is usually the busiest day of the year," said Chris
Kourtidis, 44, the owner of Steve's, a Greek restaurant not far
from the finish line. "It's what we wait for."
During the city-wide lockdown on Friday as authorities
hunted for suspected bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, Steve's was
one of the few places open for visitors at downtown hotels and
workers stranded in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood.
"I'm not going to let a 19-year-old kid dictate my life," he
said.
The crime scene was handed over to Boston city officials by
federal authorities at a ceremony on Monday. The city has not
announced when the street will be open to all.
Health and building inspectors could be seen visiting stores
and buildings on Tuesday. Officials said the street would be
closed by evening.
Around the perimeter of the six-block area still cordoned
off by Boston police, people planted Americans flags on the
grass in front of the 151-year-old Trinity Church, which has
been closed to parishioners
Outside the Boylston Street office of IHRDC, a training
company for the oil and gas industry, vice president Tim
Donohue, 43, said revenues were largely unaffected by the
closure but that he worried about the smaller retail shops.
"You can't sell bagels if no one is here," Donohue said.
Edward Borash, president of a Sir Speedy printing franchise
on Boylston Street, described the experience as "horrible,"
"We don't care about the lost business," he said. "We care
about what's going on in our city."
Feinberg said he will hold public meetings in May to discuss
how the funds should be distributed. Checks will start to be
distributed in June, he said.
(Additional reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Ellen
Wulfhorst and Cynthia Osterman)