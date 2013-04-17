BOSTON, April 17 Boston officials said the memorial service for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, where U.S. President Barack Obama is to speak, will be open to the public but people should expect heavy security.

The doors for Cathedral of the Holy Cross, where the event is to be held, will open at 8 a.m. local time (1200 GMT), some three hours before the scheduled start, Boston Mayor Tom Menino and Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said on Wednesday.

They advised people interested in attending to expect "airport-like" security, with liquids, bags, signs and sharp objects all banned from the venue. (Reporting by Scott Malone)