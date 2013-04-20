(Corrects name of ballpark to Fenway sted Fenwick in second
paragraph)
By Hilary Russ and Tiziana Barghini
April 19 As Boston shut down during a day-long
manhunt for a suspect in the marathon bombing that culminated on
Friday, another cost was added to the human and emotional toll:
lost business.
From the postponed baseball game at the Red Sox' beloved
Fenway Park to canceled classes at Harvard University to empty
cubicles at leading fund management firms, the New England city
is likely to suffer hundreds of millions of dollars of economic
losses for the day people stayed home, according to initial
estimates.
"There is an economic cost to the city of Boston in the near
term," said David Gergen, a professor at Harvard Kennedy School.
He added that the impact would be partially offset when the city
resumes its everyday business.
The Boston metropolitan area, which includes nearby
Cambridge and Quincy, is the ninth largest in the United States.
Its annual gross domestic product is $325 billion, and it
produced just under $1 billion in goods and services per day in
2011, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of
Economic Analysis.
That is about 2 percent of the $45 billion in overall U.S.
daily economic activity, said Paul Edelstein, director of
financial economics at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, a city
near Boston.
The total hit from the shutdown could be less than $1
billion, Edelstein said, in part because telecommuting has
dampened the impact.
"A lot of work is getting done, some businesses are open and
there's going to be a bounce-back from a lot of this down the
road," he said, referring to overtime pay for police and other
emergency responders working long shifts.
Three people were killed and 176 were injured in Monday's
bombings, the worst such attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11,
2011. In the aftermath, the usually busy Copley Square section
of the city of 625,000 was paralyzed as investigators probed for
evidence and shellshocked Bostonians and marathoners struggled
to make sense of what happened.
Four days later, on Friday, activity in greater Boston
ground to a halt as police tracked suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,
19, through the working class Boston suburb of Watertown. Police
captured him on Friday night, nearly 24 hours after killing his
26-year-old brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev in a gunfight.
Officials shut mass transit, and Amtrak suspended service
between Boston and New York City while the manhunt progressed.
Residents were advised to stay put, leaving the city's normally
vibrant streets empty.
A slew of concerts and the Bruins hockey game were
postponed, while restaurants and shops were shuttered.
Still, at least a few businesses were open, including Yummy
House Chinese Restaurant on Beacon Street in Brookline. In
Cambridge, near the apartment of the Tsarnaev brothers, Troy &
Anthony's Barbershop was packed - in defiance of a police
request for all businesses to close.
Boston is rated triple-A by Fitch Ratings, one of three main
Wall Street credit rating agencies and analyst Kevin Dolan
doesn't expect the deadly events to have a financial impact.
"It's very hard to tell, but the revenue loss to the city,
or the economy, is probably close to zero," said Chris Mier of
Loop Capital in Chicago.
Harvard's Gergen is convinced the city will bounce back.
"I think there is going to be a silver lining to these
terrible days," he said. "I bet next year's marathon draws many
more people than this year's."
(Reporting by Tiziana Barghini and Hilary Russ; Additional
reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)