LOS ANGELES, April 16 Fox television on Tuesday
pulled a recent episode of animated series "Family Guy" from
television and Internet sites after unrelated clips that were
edited together to depict a bombing at the Boston Marathon went
viral on the Web.
"Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane slammed the mash-up as
"abhorrent." It appeared a day after two bombs ripped through
the crowd at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing
three people and wounding 176.
A Fox spokeswoman said the network had pulled the "Turban
Cowboy" episode of the satirical series "Family Guy" from
Fox.com and Hulu.com and from being rebroadcast, and that
network officials were working with YouTube to take down the
edited clips. It was not known who posted them.
The edited video showed two separate clips fused together
from the "Turban Cowboy" episode, which aired in March, in which
lead character Peter Griffin drunkenly drives over runners in
order to win the Boston Marathon.
Later in the episode, in an unconnected storyline, Peter
unknowingly becomes friends with an extremist who gives him a
cellphone, which Peter calls and explosions are heard.
In the video that went viral, the two scenes were put
together to make it appear that the explosions happened at the
Boston race.
"The edited Family Guy clip currently circulating is
abhorrent. The event was a crime and a tragedy, and my thoughts
are with the victims," MacFarlane, who voices characters on the
show including Peter, wrote on Twitter.
Television networks and movie studios frequently review
material that might be considered sensitive or offensive after
national tragedies like the Newton, Connecticut, school
shootings in December and Superstorm Sandy in October 2012.
Fox is a unit of News Corp