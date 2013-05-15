BOSTON May 15 A group of top Boston fire
officials have criticized their chief's response to the deadly
Boston Marathon bombing last month, but the mayor said on
Wednesday he stood by him.
The Boston Globe reported on Wednesday that 13 of the city's
14 deputy fire chiefs had sent Mayor Thomas Menino a letter
expressing no confidence in fire chief Steve Abraira, who came
from Dallas, Texas in 2011, the first time an outsider was
picked for that job.
"I'm the mayor of Boston and he has a future as long as I am
here," Menino, who is in the final year of a two-decade run as
mayor, told reporters on Wednesday.
The deputy fire chiefs said that Abraira failed to assume
command when he reached the scene of the bombing at the race's
finish line on April 15, where twin pressure-cooker bombs had
exploded in a crowd of thousands of spectators and athletes.
Three people were killed and 264 others injured.
Abraira told the Globe that he followed "nationally accepted
practice" when he arrived at the scene in allowing his deputies
to continue to direct the response.
Fire Department spokesman Steve MacDonald confirmed that
Abraira had spoken to the Globe but declined further comment.
Menino said he planned to meet with the city's fire
commissioner, Roderick Fraser, to ensure that Abraira's response
met national standards and followed fire department protocol.
Menino said it was normal to have tension within the
department.
"The fire chief is relatively new on the job, he does come
from another fire department, he's an outsider and on a regular
basis, when an outsider comes to the fire department you have
issues," Menino said. "There is always that little tension."
The criticism of Abraira stands in contrast to praise
offered to Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who became one
of the best-known faces of Boston's response.
Two ethnic Chechen brothers who lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, were identified by the FBI as suspects in the
bombing. The younger of the two, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,
is being held at a prison hospital west of Boston after being
charged with crimes carrying the possibility of the death
penalty.
His older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died in a
shootout with police days after the bombing. Tamerlan had been
on a U.S. government database of potential terrorism suspects.
The United States had twice been warned by Russia that he might
be an Islamic militant, according to U.S. security officials.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Grant McCool)