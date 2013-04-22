(Corrects spelling to carried from carryied in 8th paragraph)
By Tim McLaughlin and Aaron Pressman
BOSTON, April 22 Authorities are investigating
whether the Boston Marathon bombing suspect who died after a
shootout with police had any connection to an unsolved triple
homicide in suburban Boston in 2011, a spokeswoman for
prosecutors said on Monday.
The 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, identified by the FBI as
one of two brothers suspected in last Monday's blasts, was a
close friend of one of three men who were stabbed in the neck in
an apartment in Waltham, Massachusetts in September, 2011.
At the time, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office
said it appeared that the victims knew their assailant or
assailants and that the attacks were not random.
Tsarnaev's potential connection to the case surfaced after
the website Buzzfeed.com reported that some of his former
associates suspect he may have been involved in the murder.
"We are definitely going to pursue any new leads," said
Stephanie Guyotte, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex District
Attorney's office. She said it was fair to say that
investigators will check to see if Tsarnaev had anything to do
with the crime.
Authorities said the 2011 triple homicide happened at the
apartment of Brendan Mess, one of the victims. Tsarnaev and Mess
worked out together at a gym and Tsarnaev once introduced Mess
to the gym owner as his best friend, according to the Boston
Globe newspaper.
Middlesex County in Massachusetts also includes Cambridge,
where Tamerlan Tsarnaev and his younger brother Dzhokhar are
suspected of killing a Massachusetts Institute of Technology
campus policeman on Thursday night before a gun battle with
police in Watertown, also part of the county.
It does not include Boston, where investigators believe the
brothers carried out last Monday's bombing at the Boston
Marathon finish line, killing three people and injuring more
than 170. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, lay in a Boston hospital under
armed guard on Monday following his capture by police in
Watertown on Friday night. He was unable to speak because of
throat injuries sustained during shoot-outs with police.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)