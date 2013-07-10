(Adds details of Tsarnaev's appearance and behavior, courtroom
color, background)
By Scott Malone and Daniel Lovering
BOSTON, July 10 Wearing an orange prison
jumpsuit, with his arm in a cast, accused Boston Marathon bomber
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev pleaded "not guilty" to committing the worst
mass-casualty attack on U.S. soil since 9/11, a crime that could
bring him the death penalty.
Appearing in court for the first time, the 19-year-old
ethnic Chechen - a naturalized U.S. citizen - spoke clearly,
answering seven times that he was "not guilty" and occasionally
glancing back at the gallery, where survivors and victims'
relatives were watching.
Tsarnaev is charged with killing three people and injuring
about 264 others by setting off homemade bombs -
pressure-cookers filled with explosives, nails and ball bearings
- assembled by him and his older brother, Tamerlan. Prosecutors
say the brothers placed backpacks containing the bombs among the
spectators near the finish line of the race on April 15.
Several days later, in the suburb of Watertown, a
Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer was killed
in a shootout, during which 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev died
after his brother ran over him with car as he escaped. The
ensuing manhunt resulted in a day-long lockdown of most of the
Boston area until Dzhokhar was found, badly wounded, hiding in a
boat in a backyard.
Tsarnaev's appearance in the federal courtroom on Wednesday
was the first time he has been seen in public since his arrest
on April 19. His hair was long and unruly, his left arm in a
cast and the orange jumpsuit, unbuttoned to the waist, revealed
a black T-shirt underneath.
He fidgeted, scratched his face and looked around the
courtroom, watching prosecutors as they spoke and occasionally
looking back at about 30 survivors of the attack and victims'
families.
"He didn't seem too shaken up by this. He didn't seem
affected one bit, but I'm not a mind reader," said John DiFava,
chief of the MIT police department, who attended the proceeding.
Tsarnaev is also charged in the shooting death of
27-year-old police officer Sean Collier.
DEATH PENALTY
The biggest challenge for Tsarnaev's attorney, public
defender Miriam Conrad, will be sparing him the death penalty,
observers said.
Security was tighter than usual on Wednesday outside
Boston's U.S. District Courthouse, which is also the site of the
ongoing murder and racketeering trial of mob boss James "Whitey"
Bulger, now in its fifth week.
A handful of Tsarnaev supporters were outside and a few
attended the proceeding.
"It was a little heartbreaking, but Dzhokhar and I have
faith in Allah," said one supporter, Mary Churbuck, who wore a
shirt with Dzhokhar's image and the slogan "Free the Lion."
"He's rolling with the punches," Churbuck said. "There's no
evidence that he did do it. They don't have any evidence of him
putting his backpack down."
According to court papers, Tsarnaev scrawled a note on an
inside wall and beams of the boat in which he hid.
"The U.S. Government is killing our innocent civilians," the
note read, according to the papers. "We Muslims are one body,
you hurt one you hurt us all."
"Now I don't like killing innocent people it is forbidden in
Islam but due to said it is allowed," he wrote,
according to court papers. "Stop killing our innocent people and
we will stop."
Three people died in the April 15 bombing - 29-year-old
restaurant manager Krystle Campbell, graduate student Lingzi Lu,
23; and 8-year-old Martin Richard. MIT police officer Collier
was killed three days later, according to the indictment.
Prosecutors said the government planned to call between 80
and 100 witnesses and that the trial would likely last three to
four months. A status hearing was scheduled for September 23.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Simon; Editing by Dina
Kyriakidou and Gunna Dickson)