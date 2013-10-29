BOSTON Oct 29 A lawyer for one of three college
friends who allegedly helped to cover the tracks of accused
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev argued on Tuesday that
a judge's order keeping most evidence in the case out of public
view was unfair to his client.
An attorney for Azamat Tazhayakov, who is charged with
obstruction of justice and conspiracy, said prosecutors had
failed to give a specific reason for sealing evidence, other
than concerns about pretrial publicity and protecting the
litigants.
"The defendants have basically been muzzled," said defense
attorney Nicholas Woolridge, while the government has been
allowed to "cherry pick" details about evidence discovered in
the case.
Tazhayakov and another student, Dias Kadyrbayev, both Kazakh
nationals, are accused of removing a backpack containing
fireworks casings and a laptop from Tsarnaev's dormitory room
at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth while the FBI was
searching for the suspects.
The bag was dropped in a dumpster outside the New Bedford,
Massachusetts, apartment where the two lived and investigators
later recovered it from a landfill.
The defendants could face 25 years in prison, or
deportation, if convicted on charges of obstruction of justice
and conspiracy. They have pleaded not guilty.
Woolridge said the case was not like the recent trial of
gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, which involved confidential
informants and raised concerns about witness intimidation.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney John Capin said lifting the
order would be inappropriate as it only limited dissemination of
details about the evidence beyond attorneys and litigants in the
case.
Robert Stahl, an attorney for Kadyrbayev, said earlier that
his client cooperated with investigators from the moment they
approached him, turning over Tsarnaev's computer and telling the
FBI where it could find the backpack.
A third friend, Robel Phillipos of Cambridge, Massachusetts,
has pleaded not guilty to charges of making false statements in
a terrorism investigation. He could face 16 years in prison if
convicted.
Tsarnaev, 20, is accused of setting off a pair of homemade
pressure-cooker bombs at the race's crowded finish line on April
15, killing three people and injuring 264 in one of the worst
attacks on U.S. soil since September 11, 2001.
He is also charged in the death of a university police
officer from whom he and his older brother, Tamerlan, tried
unsuccessfully to steal a gun, according to authorities.
Tamerlan was killed in a late-night gunfight with police in
the suburb of Watertown on April 18. Police found Dzhokhar
hiding in a boat parked in the backyard of a home after a
day-long manhunt.
