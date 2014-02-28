BOSTON Feb 28 Joint prison visits to accused
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev by his sisters and
attorneys should not be treated as confidential lawyer-client
meetings, U.S. prosecutors argued in court papers filed Friday.
Responding to an October request by defense attorneys to
loosen restrictions on their communication with the 20-year-old
Tsarnaev, prosecutors argued they have the right for an FBI
agent to be present at meetings between the defendant and social
visitors - to insure that neither party was "soliciting or
encouraging acts of violence or other crimes."
Tsarnaev is accused of placing, along with his older
brother, two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the finish line
of the April 15 Boston Marathon last year. The blasts killed
three people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injured 264 at
the famed sporting event. He faces the possibility of execution,
if convicted.
Visits from Tsarnaev's sisters to the prison west of Boston,
where he is being held awaiting trial, are not entitled to the
same guarantees of confidentiality as those from his attorneys,
even if his attorneys are present, prosecutors argued in the
filing in U.S. District Court in Boston.
"The fact that the defense may wish to exploit these social
visits and encourage a particular relationship does not ...
transform the social visit into a legal one," prosecutors said.
During his sisters' second visit, Tsarnaev complained about
the conditions of his confinement, prosecutors said.
"Tsarnaev, despite the presence of an FBI agent and an
employee of the Federal Public Defender, was unable to temper
his remarks and made a statement to his detriment which was
overheard by the agent," prosecutors argued.
Tsarnaev was arrested four days after the bombing attack,
when he and his brother Tamerlan, 26, tried to escape from
Boston. The two killed a university police officer in an attempt
to steal his gun, officials charge, and engaged in a late-night
gun battle with police that left Tamerlan dead.
The Tsarnaev family emigrated to the United States from
Russia's restive Chechnya republic a decade ago and settled in
Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the parents and their four
children lived in a small apartment.
After the bombings, sisters Bella and Ailina issued a
statement saying they were "devastated" by the attack, which
they described as "such a callous act."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and
Gunna Dickson)