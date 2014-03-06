(Updates with judge agreeing U.S. will pay legal costs)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, March 6 A U.S. judge on Thursday agreed
to have a federal program pay the legal expenses of a man
charged with helping the accused Boston Marathon bomber cover
his tracks, but rebuffed his attorney's request to have two
lawyers on the defense team.
Robel Phillipos, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, is one of
three college friends of accused bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who
prosecutors contend removed evidence, including a laptop
computer and empty fireworks shells, from his dorm room three
days after the blasts that killed three people and injured 264.
Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler said in a four-minute
hearing at U.S. District Court in Boston that Phillipos, because
of financial need, is qualified to have his legal expenses
covered and agreed to keep attorney Derege Demissie, who has
been representing Phillipos since his arrest, on the case.
She rejected Demissie's request to also have his partner
assigned to the case, despite the attorney's plea that he may
have to prepare for as many as 40 witnesses in a trial due to
begin in June.
"I don't see this to be of such a great complexity that it
needs more than one attorney at a time," Bowler said.
Phillipos is one of three friends of Tsarnaev who went to
the accused bomber's room at the University of Massachusetts at
Dartmouth three days after the 2013 incident, when the FBI
released pictures of Tsarnaev and his older brother, Tamerlan,
identifying them as suspects in the blasts.
The Tsarnaev brothers are also accused of shooting dead a
university police officer three days later, during an attempt to
escape the city.
Phillipos, wearing a brown suit, sat quietly in the
courtroom, looking at the ceiling. He has been charged with
lying to investigators and faces up to 16 years in prison, if
convicted.
After the proceedings, Demissie issued a statement saying he
was "pleased" the court had appointed him to the case and that
not having his partner approved "will not affect the vigorous
and strong defense Mr. Phillipos will receive at trial."
The two other defendants in his case are Kazakh exchange
students, Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov. They face the
more serious charge of obstruction of justice and could face 25
years in prison, or deportation, if convicted.
All three have pleaded not guilty.
The trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 20, on terrorism charges
that carry the threat of execution, has been set for November.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died when his brother ran him over
with a vehicle following a gunfight with police several days
after the bombing.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Gunna Dickson)