BOSTON, March 10 Lawyers for three college
friends of accused Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who
prosecutors say interfered with the investigation into the
attack, are due in court on Monday to brief a judge on their
readiness for a June trial.
U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in January denied a
joint request by federal prosecutors and two of the three
defendants to delay the trial until early 2015, saying the case
was "not that complex."
Prosecutors say Kazakh exchange students Dias Kadyrbayev and
Azamat Tazhayakov, and Robel Phillipos of Cambridge,
Massachusetts, went to Tsarnaev's Massachusetts dorm room three
days after the attack and removed a laptop computer and empty
fireworks casings.
Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov face charges of obstruction of
justice and conspiracy for removing the bag, while Phillipos is
charged with lying to investigators. All three have pleaded not
guilty.
Attorneys for the Kadyrbayev and Phillipos asked the judge
in January for more time to review government evidence generated
by the massive investigation into the April 15 bombing that
killed three people and injured 264.
The bombing was the largest mass-casualty attack on U.S.
soil since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Judge Woodlock earlier advised attorneys on both sides to
focus their attention on evidence directly related to the trio
of friends.
Three days after the marathon blasts, the FBI released
photos of two men they said were suspected of planting the
bombs.
Prosecutors said Tsarnaev's three college friends recognized
him and contacted him by text message. Tsarnaev, they said, told
them to go to his University of Massachusetts Dartmouth dorm
room and take anything they wanted.
That night, according to prosecutors, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, now
20, and his 26-year-old brother Tamerlan attempted to escape the
Boston area, shooting dead a university police officer and later
engaging in gun battle with police in a nearby suburb.
Dzhokhar ran over his older brother Tamerlan with a stolen
car, leaving him dead, officials said.
The surviving brother was arrested four days after the
attack and is awaiting trial due to begin Nov. 3 on charges that
carry the threat of execution if he is convicted. He has pleaded
not guilty.
Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov face up to 25 years in prison or
deportation if convicted while Phillipos could be sentenced to
up to 16 years.
