(Corrects 4th paragraph to insert dropped words to read "at
accused suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's request")
By Scott Malone and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 1 Three additional suspects have
been taken into custody in the investigation of last month's
deadly bombings at the Boston Marathon, the Boston Police
Department and a U.S. law enforcement source said on Wednesday.
Officials last month accused two ethnic Chechen brothers of
placing homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the finish line of the
marathon on April 15. One died after a gunfight with police
three days after the bombing and the other was captured and
criminally charged before being sent to a prison hospital to
recover from gunshot wounds.
A U.S. law enforcement source said that two of the suspects
taken into custody on Wednesday include classmates of the
younger brother at the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth.
They are being held by immigration officials for violating the
terms of their visas. The source said they are likely to face
charges related to obstruction of justice and with making false
statements to investigators.
Police are investigating whether the classmates threw away a
backpack at accused suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's request after
the bombing, which killed three people and injured 264 others.
Last week law enforcement officials were seen searching dumps in
southeastern Massachusetts.
The third person taken into custody on Wednesday was a U.S.
citizen, and all three were being investigated for actions taken
after the bombings, the U.S. law enforcement source said.
A Boston police spokeswoman, Katherine Shea, said she had
no further details to provide on the suspects after their
detention was reported on the department's official Twitter
feed. Police said the arrests posed no danger to the public.
The one man criminally charged with the bombing, Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev, 19, is being held in a prison medical center. The
charges carry the possibility of the death penalty. His older
brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, died in a gunfight with police.
The lawyer for one of the men detained on Wednesday,
identified as Dias Kadyrbayeye, said his client was being held
for violations of his student visa.
The lawyer, Robert Stahl, said his client was "not a target"
of the bombing investigation, but declined to comment on any
other specifics. He said his client had "cooperated fully" with
investigators and "wants to go home to Kazakhstan."
Tamerlan Tsarnaev's body has still not been claimed, a
spokesman for the state's chief medical examiner said.
"We still have not been contacted by the family," said the
spokesman, Terrel Harris.
The parents of the Tsarnaev brothers have said in interviews
in the North Caucasus region of Russia that they do not believe
their sons were responsible for placing the bombs.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Pressman, Tim McLaughlin and
Ross Kerber, additional reporting by Mark Hosenball in
Washington; Editing by Grant McCool)