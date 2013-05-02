BOSTON May 2 The body of Boston Marathon
bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was claimed on behalf of his
family on Thursday, an official said.
Tsarnaev's body had been kept at a Boston facility after he
was killed in a shootout with police on April 19, four days
after the attack on the Boston Marathon that killed three people
and wounded 264 people.
Terrel Harris, a spokesman for the Office of the Chief
Medical Examiner of Massachusetts, said a funeral services
company retained by the family had claimed the body. Harris
declined to provide details including the cause of death or
where the body had been taken.
Tsarnaev's younger brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was captured
by authorities on April 19 after the shootout in Watertown,
Massachusetts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, has been charged with
crimes in connection with the bombing that could carry the death
penalty if he is convicted, and is being held at a prison
medical facility in Devens, Massachusetts.
(Reporting By Ross Kerber and Jim Finkle; Editing by Mohammad
Zargham)