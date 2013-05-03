* Suspects considered suicide attacks, New York Times says
* Made bombs more quickly than they anticipated -official
* Tamerlan Tsarnaev's body claimed on behalf of his family
(Adds plot details, expert comments)
By Ross Kerber, Jim Finkle and Mark Hosenball
BOSTON/WASHINGTON, May 2 The two brothers
suspected of carrying out the deadly attacks on the Boston
Marathon had originally planned to set off their bombs on July
4, a law enforcement official said.
The official said the suspects, Tamerlan and Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev, advanced the date of their attack because they
completed building bombs more quickly then they originally
anticipated. The official declined to be identified and did not
offer more details.
Police say the brothers detonated two bombs made with
pressure-cookers in the April 15 attack on the Boston Marathon
that killed three people and wounded 264.
An attack on Boston's packed July 4 celebrations would have
carried the extra symbolism of disrupting the city's widely
followed Independence Day celebrations.
Citing unnamed officials, The Boston Globe reported on its
website that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the younger brother who was
captured by police four days after the bombing, told
investigators the pair discussed detonating their explosives at
the city's famed celebration on its Charles River Esplanade.
News of the alleged July 4 attack plan and other details
supplied by Tsarnaev to investigators was earlier reported by
The New York Times and other media outlets.
NBC News, also citing unnamed officials, reported Tsarnaev
told investigators the bombs were made in the home of his
brother Tamerlan, who was killed in a shootout with police early
on April 19.
The Times reported the ethnic Chechen brothers also
considered suicide attacks and that they had viewed online
sermons by Anwar al-Awlaki, a radical U.S.-born cleric who was
killed by an American drone strike in Yemen in 2011. There is no
indication the brothers communicated with Awlaki, however, the
newspaper reported on its website.
What, if any, ties the two suspects had with foreign
militants is a key question for investigators trying to
determine how the pair became radicalized. How they selected
their target would also shed light on their mindset.
Mitch Silber, executive managing director at K2 Intelligence
and former head of intelligence analysis at the New York City
Police Department, said a July 4 attack in Boston might have
been more deadly given the fact that greater numbers of people
gather for the city's annual celebration.
Former federal prosecutor Mark Rasch said a July 4 attack
would have sent a stronger message.
"The essence of terrorism is all about symbolism," Rasch
said. "The Boston Marathon just does not have as much of a
symbolic feeling as the Fourth of July to the United States."
Tamerlan Tsarnaev was 26 when he was killed in the shootout
with police in Watertown, Massachusetts. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19,
was wounded in the shootout and captured later that day.
Both are also suspected of killing a university police
officer. Another officer was badly wounded in the Watertown
confrontation.
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been charged with crimes in connection
with the bombing that could carry the death penalty if he is
convicted, and is being held at a prison medical facility in
Devens, Massachusetts.
SUSPECT'S BODY CLAIMED
Tamerlan Tsarnaev's remains were claimed on behalf of his
family on Thursday. His body had been kept at a Boston facility
for more than a week.
Terrel Harris, a spokesman for the Office of the Chief
Medical Examiner of Massachusetts, said a funeral services
company retained by the family had claimed the body. Harris
declined to provide details including the cause of death or
where the body had been taken.
On Tuesday, Tsarnaev's widow, Katherine Russell, said
through an attorney that she wished his remains to be released
to the Tsarnaev family.
Russell's attorney could not immediately be reached on
Thursday.
Investigators have questioned Russell as they seek clues
about how the suspects allegedly built the two bombs used in the
attack and whether they had help.
The Tsarnaevs' parents previously lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, but have since returned to Russia. Other
relatives remain in the United States, including an uncle,
Ruslan Tsarni of Montgomery Village, Maryland.
Officials said on Thursday that three men who had been
charged with interfering with the investigation of the bombing
were in custody at a jail in Middleton, Massachusetts, a small
town about 20 miles (30 km) North of Boston.
The three 19-year-olds - Azamat Tazhayakov, Dias Kadyrbayev
and Robel Phillipos - had been transported to the Essex County
Correctional Facility in Middleton on Wednesday after they were
charged in Boston. Authorities have described them as college
friends of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
(Additional reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)