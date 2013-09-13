By Scott Malone
Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev were due in court on
Friday to answer charges that they helped cover his tracks when
the FBI was trying to find the people responsible for the April
15 attack.
The men, two exchange students from Kazakhstan and one from
the Boston area, are charged with removing a laptop and a
backpack containing empty fireworks shells from Tsarnaev's room
three days after receiving a text message from him telling them
to "go to my room and take what's there," according to court
papers.
Dias Kadyrbayev and Azamat Tazhayakov, both from Kazakhstan,
both face the charges of obstruction of justice and could face
25 years in prison or deportation. Robel Phillipos, of
Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been charged with lying to
investigators and could face up to 16 years in prison.
None of the men is charged with involvement in the bombing
and at an appearance on Aug. 13 in federal court in Boston,
Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Phillipos has not yet entered a plea.
Federal prosecutors said that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, now 20, and
his older brother, Tamerlan, killed three people and injured 264
other with a pair of homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the
crowded finish line of the marathon on April 15.
Three days later, after the FBI released pictures of the
duo, then known only as suspects 1 and 2, standing near the
finish line and asked the public for help in identifying them.
That night, after communicating with the younger Tsarnaev
via text message, the three entered Tsarnaev's room and removed
evidence, prosecutors said. Kadyrbayev and Tazhayakov later
threw out the backpack, while Phillipos lied about his
involvement, prosecutors said.
The two Tsarnaevs later that night went on to shoot and kill
a university police officer, prosecutors charge, before engaging
in a gun battle with police in Watertown, Massachusetts, that
ended when Dzhokhar fled, running over his 26-year-old brother
in the process.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev died of his injuries, while Dzhokhar
evaded arrest for most of a day, leading to a lockdown of much
of the greater Boston area. Dzhokhar, badly wounded, was found
hiding in a boat in a backyard the evening of April 19.
He has been charged with crimes that carry the possibility
of the death penalty.
