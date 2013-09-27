BOSTON, Sept. 27 Lawyers for accused Boston
Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on Friday asked for more time
to make their case that the 20-year-old ethnic Chechen should be
spared the possibility of execution if convicted of the April
attack.
Tsarnaev has been charged with killing three people and
injuring 264 with homemade pressure-cooker bombs that he and his
older brother, Tamerlan, placed amid a crowd of thousands of
spectators, volunteers and athletes at the race's finish line.
Federal prosecutors in Boston on Monday said they would
determine by the end of October whether to recommend to Justice
Department officials in Washington to seek the death penalty if
Tsarnaev is convicted. Justice Department officials would then
make a final decision of whether to seek execution by late
January.
Tsarnaev's attorneys argued that schedule would not leave
them enough time to review the evidence and prepare an argument
against seeking the death penalty.
"This arbitrary date falls less than two months after the
government's production of multiple terabytes of discovery,"
defense attorney William Fick wrote in a filing in U.S. District
Court in Boston.
Tsarnaev has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The three people who died in the April 15 bombing were
29-year-old restaurant manager Krystle Campbell, graduate
student Lingzi Lu, 23, and 8-year-old Martin Richard.
Three days after the bombing, Dzhokhar and his 26-year-old
brother Tamerlan shot dead MIT university police officer Sean
Collier, prosecutors contend. They went on to hijack a car and
engage in an overnight gunbattle with police in the suburb of
Watertown, Massachusetts. The gunbattle ended when Dzhohkhar
fled in the stolen car, running over his brother and
contributing to his death, according to court papers.
A daylong lockdown of most of the Boston area followed as
police searched for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was found hiding in a
boat in the backyard of a home.