BOSTON Nov 12 Attorneys for accused Boston
Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are due in court on Tuesday to
argue against the restrictive terms of his confinement, which
they say are impeding their ability to mount an effective
defense.
The 20-year-old defendant is being kept separate from other
prisoners at the facility west of Boston where he is being held
awaiting trial and his lawyers have been ordered not to share
messages from Tsarnaev with the outside world.
Prison officials and prosecutors argued in court papers that
these measures are necessary to protect the safety of both the
public and the man accused of the April 15 bombing, which killed
three people and injured 264.
Prosecutors contend that Tsarnaev and his older brother,
Tamerlan, planted two pressure-cooker bombs at the race's finish
line, and three days later killed a university police officer in
an unsuccessful attempt to steal his gun. That prompted a
massive police response, leading to a gunbattle that left
Tamerlan dead. Dzhokhar fled and was found hiding in a drydocked
boat late on April 19, after a daylong manhunt.
Tsarnaev, an ethic Chechen who had lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, wrote messages on the wall inside the boat
including one that, according to court papers, read "Know you
are fighting men who look into the barrel of your gun and see
heaven, now how can you compete with that."
Prosecutors said they believed Tsarnaev, who is not expected
to be present in court on Tuesday, would try to inspire other
acts of violence if he was treated more leniently in prison.
"This was a clarion call to radical militants to follow in
his wake," they argued in court papers.
The suspect's attorneys, meanwhile, contend that prosecutors
mischaracterize the notes, saying that they, "simply state the
motive for his actions, a declaration in anticipation of his own
death."
The American Civil Liberties Union has criticised the
Justice Department over Tsarnaev's treatment in prison, saying
his isolation threatens his right to a fair trial. But U.S.
District Court Judge George O'Toole Jr. said the ACLU would not
be permitted to weigh in at Tuesday's hearing.
"While there may be no positive rule forbidding it, in my
judgment a trial court presiding over a criminal prosecution
should not receive or consider volunteered submissions by
non-parties except as may be specifically authorized...",
O'Toole wrote in his ruling.
Tsarnaev has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He could
face execution if convicted.
(Additional reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)