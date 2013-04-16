* Bomb fragments being reconstructed at FBI laboratory
* Obama going to Boston on Thursday for memorial service
* 8-year-old boy among 3 dead, at least 176 injured
BOSTON, April 16 Authorities suspect whoever
perpetrated the Boston Marathon bombings carried heavy devices
made out of pressure cookers in dark-colored nylon bags or
backpacks before dropping them near the finish line, causing the
worst attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001.
The twin blasts on Monday killed three people including an
8-year-old boy and injured 176 others, some of whom were maimed
by bombs packed with ball bearings and nails.
President Barack Obama, who will travel to Boston on
Thursday for a memorial service, on Tuesday called the bombings
an "act of terror" and police said parts of central Boston could
be closed for days.
Other cities across the United States were watchful
following the worst attack in the country since the 2001
hijacked plane attacks. Suspicious bags were inspected at Boston
Logan International Airport and La Guardia airport in New York.
In Washington, a U.S. Senator said that an envelope sent to
another senator tested positive for ricin, a potentially lethal
poison.
At the scene of the marathon, investigators recovered
material that was being reconstructed at the FBI laboratory in
Quantico, Virginia, said Richard DesLauriers, the Federal Bureau
of Investigation's special agent in charge for Boston.
"Among items partially recovered are pieces of black nylon
which could be from a backpack and what appear to be fragments
of BBs (ball bearings) and nails possibly contained in a
pressure cooker device," DesLauriers told a news conference.
"This morning it was determined that both of the explosives
were placed in a dark colored nylon bag or backpack. The bag
would have been heavy because of the components believed to be
in it," DesLauriers said.
No suspects were in custody and there were no claims of
responsibility.
"The range of suspects and motives remains wide open,"
DesLauriers said.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said there
was no indication that the bomb blasts were part of a broader
plot.
LONDON AND MADRID MARATHONS REVIEW SECURITY
Officials in Britain and Spain said the London and Madrid
marathons would go ahead on Sunday, but security plans for both
races were under review.
Much of central Boston remained cordoned off on Tuesday
surrounding what Police Commissioner Ed Davis called "the most
complex crime scene that we have dealt with in the history of
our department."
Doctors listed 17 of the wounded in critical condition and
said some would have to endure several operations over the
coming days.
"When these kids came in ... they were just so badly hurt,
just covered with singed hair and in so much pain, it was just
gut-wrenching," said David Mooney, the director of the trauma
program at Boston Children's Hospital. "Pulling nails out of a
little girl's flesh is just awful."
Another doctor said he was amazed by the resolve of the
patients.
"Some of them woke up today with no leg and they told me
that they are happy to be alive. They told me they thought they
would die as they saw the blood spilling out," George Velmahos,
chief of trauma surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, told
reporters.
The decision to amputate was easy, he said: "We just
completed the ugly job that the bomb did."
DEAD AT 8 YEARS OLD
The youngest to die was an 8-year-old boy, Martin Richard,
who lived in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Outside the
family's home, sympathizers created a makeshift memorial of
flowers and "Peace" was written in chalk on the sidewalk.
Officials identified a second person killed as Krystle
Campbell, 29, of Medford, Massachusetts. She was "the daughter
that every father dreams to have," said Medford Mayor Michael
McGlynn, who said he had confirmed the death with Campbell's
father, William Campbell.
"She had a great sense of humor and freckles and red hair
that brought her right to her Irish roots," McGlynn said.
Officials had yet to release the identity of the third
person killed.
At least one bomb and possibly both were built using
pressure cookers as the superstructure, black powder or
gunpowder as the explosive and ball bearings as additional
shrapnel, according to current and former counterterrorism
officials briefed on the matter.
The sources, who asked not to be identified, said
instructions on how to design such bombs are available on the
internet.
Trauma surgeons at several Boston hospitals told reporters a
number of victims had metallic shrapnel material removed during
surgery, including pellets and what appeared to be nails, which
would make the device reminiscent of the 1996 bombing at the
Summer Olympics in Atlanta, which killed two people and injured
about 150 others. Anti-abortion activist Eric Rudolph, who
eluded capture for years, pleaded guilty to that attack and is
serving consecutive life sentences.
