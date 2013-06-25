By Richard Valdmanis
| BOSTON, June 25
BOSTON, June 25 Boston city workers and
volunteers on Tuesday disassembled a makeshift memorial to the
victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in a move the mayor said
he hoped would help the city "look to the future."
Crews arrived in Copley Square, near the marathon's finish
line, shortly after dawn to remove teddy bears, crosses, flowers
and photographs placed there since twin bombs killed three
people and injured 264 others on race day, April 15.
The site had for weeks drawn family and friends of victims,
some of whom left running shoes and hand-written posters with
phrases such as "love is always louder" and "Boston, in our
hearts forever" on police barricades left at the scene.
City officials announced last week that the memorial would
be removed and its contents placed in the city archives.
Boston Mayor Thomas Menino sent a letter to survivors and
victims' families saying: "It is my hope that the respectful
closing of the temporary memorial will help us all look to the
future."
A victims' compensation fund that has amassed $58 million in
donations will pay out in July.
Two ethnic Chechen brothers who lived in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, just outside of Boston, were identified by the
FBI as suspects in the bombing.
The younger of the two, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, is in
prison awaiting trial. His older brother, 26-year-old Tamerlan
Tsarnaev, died in a shootout with police days after the bombing.
Tamerlan had been on a U.S. government database of potential
terrorism suspects.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Scott Malone and
Andre Grenon)