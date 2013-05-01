WASHINGTON May 1 Two of the three people taken
into custody on Wednesday in the investigation of the Boston
Marathon bombings were college classmates of suspect Dzhokhar
Tsarnaev who may have thrown away a knapsack at Tsarnaev's
request, a law enforcement source said.
Both are citizens of Kazakhstan who previously had been held
by U.S. immigration officials on suspicion of violating terms of
their visas, said the source, who was briefed on the
investigation but unauthorized to be identified publicly because
the information was under court seal.
The third person taken into custody on Wednesday was a U.S.
citizen, and all three were being investigated for actions taken
after the April 15 bombings, the source said.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Grant McCool)