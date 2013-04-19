MOSCOW, April 19 The Russian-installed leader of
Chechnya criticised U.S. police on Friday for killing an ethnic
Chechen suspected of carrying out the Boston Marathon bombing
and blamed the violence on his upbringing in the United States.
"The root of evil should be looked for in the United
States," Ramzan Kadyrov said in comments posted online after
the police shot dead Tamerlan Tsarnaev and hunted for his
brother Dzhokhar, his suspected accomplice.
"They (the brothers) grew up and studied in the United
States and their attitudes and beliefs were formed there,"
Kadyrov said. "Any attempt to make a connection between Chechnya
and the Tsarnaevs is in vain."
Kadyrov, a tough pro-Kremlin leader whose security services
have been accused of human rights abuses such as kidnappings and
torture, questioned why the U.S. police had not been able to
arrest Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
"Apparently the special services needed a result by
whatever means to appease society," he said.
